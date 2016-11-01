© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Billy Collins

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 1, 2016 at 6:04 AM EDT
Billy Collins. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Billy Collins’ latest collection of poetry made it onto the New York Times best-seller list.

The former U.S. poet laureate joins Intersection to read from his newest collection  The Rain in Portugal and talk about poetry's place in modern life.

Collins says awarding Bob Dylan the Nobel Prize in literature was a good move, but he says there are few other songwriters whose lyrics could stand up as works of literature without the music. 

And he says a new podcast he's launching could help a younger audience get hooked on poetry.

Listen to Billy Collins read 'Dream Life':

[audio mp3="http://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/Dream_life.mp3"][/audio]

