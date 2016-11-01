Fishkind Conversations: Why GDP Really Matters To Central Florida

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind says if he mentions the phrase “gross domestic product” to people who aren’t in his line of work, he can sometimes see their eyes glaze over. But GDP matters, he says, and you may be surprised just how much – especially in the Sunshine State, and even more acutely here in central Florida.

Armed with new reports that say third-quarter GDP bounced back by nearly 3 percent – its best showing in two years – Fishkind states his case to 90.7's Nicole Creston on the importance of the GDP.