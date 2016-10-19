© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pregnant Manatee Arrives from Connecticut

By Radio Intern
Published October 19, 2016 at 11:44 AM EDT
SeaWorld is the leading rehab facility for rescued manatees, taking care of about 40% of them. (Image Courtesy SeaWorld)
SeaWorld is the leading rehab facility for rescued manatees, taking care of about 40% of them. (Image Courtesy SeaWorld)

A pregnant manatee is now at SeaWorld's Rescue Facility in Orlando. Washburn, the 800-pound manatee, is SeaWorld's 21st rescue.

She was rescued last month from the Nantucket Sound when water temperatures dipped below 68 degrees. SeaWorld Rescue said manatees are not native to New England and the water is too cold for them to survive.

The manatee, named Washburn, is expected to give birth in the next four to six months. SeaWorld Orlando will work with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation to determine when Washburn is ready to return to the wild.

Tags
Central Florida NewsseaworldSeaWorld rescues pregnant manatee
Radio Intern
See stories by Radio Intern
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details