Pregnant Manatee Arrives from Connecticut

A pregnant manatee is now at SeaWorld's Rescue Facility in Orlando. Washburn, the 800-pound manatee, is SeaWorld's 21st rescue.

She was rescued last month from the Nantucket Sound when water temperatures dipped below 68 degrees. SeaWorld Rescue said manatees are not native to New England and the water is too cold for them to survive.

The manatee, named Washburn, is expected to give birth in the next four to six months. SeaWorld Orlando will work with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation to determine when Washburn is ready to return to the wild.