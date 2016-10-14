© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Intersection: Teacher Shortage

By Matthew Peddie
Published October 14, 2016 at 6:03 AM EDT
Linda Kobert &amp; Linda Cuthbert. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Growing school rolls, shrinking numbers of college students looking for careers in education, and attrition.

These are some of the reasons for a nationwide shortage of teachers. That shortage is being felt here in central Florida.

Research by the Learning Policy Institute published in September highlights shortages in specific areas: math, science, bilingual education and special education.

The Learning Policy Institute also poses a question: will this shortage turn into a crisis?

Florida Education Association Spokesman Mark Pudlow says growth, the treatment of teachers, the impact of standardized testing, and being required to teach from a script has impacted the desirability of the teaching profession.

“One of the things that a teacher would normally do in a classroom is assess how to approach different students. When you have kind of a scripted thing it becomes harder to give students individual attention.”

Orange C0unty school board member Linda Kobert and Volusia County School Board member Linda Cuthbert join us to discuss the teacher shortage and what school districts are doing to attract and retain teachers.

 

Matthew Peddie
