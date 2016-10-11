Fishkind Conversations: Floridians Still Worry Over Economy And Jobs

The latest annual poll of Floridians by the USF/Neilson Sunshine State Survey asked respondents the open-ended question, “What is the most important issue facing Florida?” The top answer was the economy and jobs…even though Florida has seen very strong job growth since 2009.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind explores why Floridians are still concerned, and tells 90.7's Nicole Creston what he thinks could possibly be done about the issue on a state level.