Blaise Ingoglia: Trump's Message Effective In Presidential Debate

Republican Party of Florida chairman Blaise Ingoglia says Donald Trump had an effective message in last night’s presidential debate.

Ingoglia said what voters like about Trump is that he doesn’t sound like a policy wonk.

“What are they are going to understand is concepts. And that is what Donald Trump is getting across, the basic concepts," said Ingoglia.

"The concept that career politicians like Hillary Clinton have been running this nation into the ground and you need somebody to get in there and shake it up. And that’s what Donald Trump is going to do,” he added.

Ingoglia said there are still some things he wants to hear the candidates talk about in the next two debates.

“You know one of the things I would like them to talk about, hopefully we get to in the next couple of debates, is how do we actually pay down the debt," said Ingoglia.

"That’s something that’s a big issue for me.”

Donald Trump is scheduled to appear at a rally in Melbourne tonight.