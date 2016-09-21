Latest Pulse 911 Calls: 'Obviously The Police Can't Do Nothing'

Orange County Sheriff’s Office released another batch of 911 calls Wednesday from the shooting at Pulse nightclub.

The calls released show the high number of calls coming in. Orange County dispatchers were unable to patch many of the calls through to Orlando Police dispatchers.

One caller, from inside the club, described the scene as a mass murder. Shortly after, the call drops, and a dispatcher tries to call back.

"Ugh, this is very unnerving," the dispatcher says as she tries to call back. Previously, the Orlando Police Department said more than 600 911 calls came in, but that every call was answered.

Orange County released 21 calls from the early morning hours of the shooting. This is the third time different agencies have released some 911 calls. As the night dragged on and the police were in a standoff with the shooter, some family members became upset.

One man called 911 just before 5 a.m., saying he had called six times already. His girlfriend was trapped in the bathroom with people who were shot.

“I tell you what, she calls me again, I’m a former marine, I’m gonna load up and head over there," the caller said. "Because obviously the police of Orlando can’t do nothing."

The operator asked him not to do that, saying "I don’t want anything to happen to you." The man hangs up.

Media organizations will be back in court Friday to push for all 911 calls to be released, including the gunman’s communications with law enforcement that night. WMFE is not a part of the lawsuit.