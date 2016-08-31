Glitch Holds Up Lake County Primary Results For Hours

All votes are counted in Lake County after an unprecedented software glitch Tuesday night held up primary and local elections results for hours.

The glitch forced elections workers to drive in results on thumb drives from all 107 voting places to the supervisor of elections' main office in Tavares.

Supervisor of Elections Emogene Stegall says it was unlike anything she's seen in her 44 years in the position.

"We had to drive all the thumb drives, we had to bring all the thumb drives in and read them. That's most unusual."

Some voting places were as far as 40 miles away.

The last ballot finally was counted by 11:30 p.m.