Florida Puerto Rican Bar Association Releases Straw Poll Results

National, state and local candidates are vying for the Hispanic vote across the I-4 corridor. The Puerto Rican Bar Association of Florida held a “Political Salsa” event this week in Orlando drawing more than 400 people, and now the results of its straw poll are out.

Presidential Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton got 49 percent to her GOP opponent Donald Trump’s 39 percent. Association President Anthony Suarez was surprised Trump polled that high.

“Well, because generally from anecdotal evidence people around me, speaking to me, he’s viewed very negatively in the Hispanic community,” said Suarez.

On the race for U.S. Senator in this straw poll, Incumbent Republican Marco Rubio got 46 percent. Democratic Senate candidates Alan Grayson and Patrick Murphy each got 17 percent amid the crowded field.