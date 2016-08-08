$303 Million Indian River Lagoon Clean-Up To Go Before Brevard County Commission

Brevard County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a $303 million, 10-year clean-up plan for the Indian River Lagoon.

Nearly two-thirds of the Save Our Lagoon Project Plan's funding would target the nutrient-rich muck fouling the lagoon's bottom. The rest would be aimed at pollution and restoration.

"Over the last five years we've seen just crisis after crisis," says Virginia Barker, director of the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department. "We're in crisis management mode, and in order to stop that and pick a different trajectory the lagoon needs major investment."

Commissioners will consider multiple funding sources including a property tax and sales tax.

If they approve the measure it will appear on the November ballot as a referendum, allowing voters to decide whether they want to fund it.