$303 Million Indian River Lagoon Clean-Up To Go Before Brevard County Commission

By Amy Green
Published August 8, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Last year's fish kill was only the latest in a series of setbacks for the Indian River Lagoon. Photo by Amy Green
Brevard County commissioners on Tuesday will consider a $303 million, 10-year clean-up plan for the Indian River Lagoon.
Nearly two-thirds of the Save Our Lagoon Project Plan's funding would target the nutrient-rich muck fouling the lagoon's bottom. The rest would be aimed at pollution and restoration.

"Over the last five years we've seen just crisis after crisis," says Virginia Barker, director of the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department. "We're in crisis management mode, and in order to stop that and pick a different trajectory the lagoon needs major investment."

Commissioners will consider multiple funding sources including a property tax and sales tax.

If they approve the measure it will appear on the November ballot as a referendum, allowing voters to decide whether they want to fund it.

Central Florida Newsindian river lagoonBrevard CountyEnvironmentNational
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
