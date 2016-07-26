© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Florida's June Job Numbers Are Not As Scary As They May Seem

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published July 26, 2016 at 3:42 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

Florida’s latest job numbers look a little confusing. The state added about 9,800 jobs in June.

That equals about half of the average growth for the past six months...but economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7's Nicole Creston it’s not, well, half as bad as it may sound.

Hank's Highlights:


  • The June data were weighed down by some payback from the faster-than-usual job growth this spring. For instance, Easter came unusually early this year, and employers ramped up hiring for the traditional peak of the tourism season during the Easter period

  • Monthly data are volatile and subject to revision, so it’s not good practice to read too much into a single month's report

  • On a year-over-year basis, Florida’s job base grew by 256,300 or by 3.2 percent, which was more than double the national average. Florida continues to rank 2nd among all states for absolute job growth and 4th on a percentage basis.

