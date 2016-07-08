UCF Unveils Rainbow Police Decals In Honor Of Pulse Victims

The University of Central Florida's police department unveiled Friday a new tribute to the victims of the Pulse Night Club shooting. One police cruiser now has its identifying decals in rainbow colors. Additionally, all UCF cruisers will have a rainbow 49 decal in memory of those who died.

“It also honors those Pulse victims," UCF Police Chief Richard Beary said. "Again, our prayers go out to those families who are grieving and continue to grieve. But we’re gonna show we are Orlando strong and we will protect every member of our community.”

UCF graduate student Michael Nunes, who is gay, watched the unveiling. He said UCF showing solidarity "helps a lot."

“It’s really nice, it’s a really nice sentiment to the people who lost their lives not even a month ago," Nunes said. "We’ve seen things like this all over, I know we’ve seen it in New York with the police cars changing there.”

UCF sent officers and a bomb-sniffing dog to the Pulse shooting.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the UCF police chief.

