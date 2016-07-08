Spotlight: 'Sixteen' Exhibit In Orlando Showcases Works From Dark Surrealism To Whimsical

If you’re curious about visual art in central Florida, a good place to look is CityArts Factory in downtown Orlando. This month the gallery features the work of sixteen artists, in an exhibit called… ‘Sixteen’.

The exhibit includes paintings, sculptures, wearable art and digital work, with subjects ranging from fantasy to abstract.

Heather Torres’ paintings are part of the exhibition at the space on South Orange Ave. She primarily works in watercolor but her two pieces in the show are acrylic ocean landscapes. Torres said she tends to work on her craft at night because by day she works at Full Sail University.

"I try to paint or draw or do something artistic every single day, even if it's for 10 or 15 minutes. I try to express myself artistically all the time," said Torres.

The exhibition runs through next Friday. Listen to Torres' interview with 90.7's Matthew Peddie by clicking the audio player above.