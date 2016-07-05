Intersection: The Impact Of The Pulse Shooting On Area Businesses

Sixty businesses were closed for more than a week after the mass shooting at Pulse, as the FBI set a wide perimeter around the crime scene. The streets are open again, but some business owners have had to get loans to cover lost revenue.

Store owner Jonathan Toothman talks about the impact of that lost week, and what it means to work across the street from the site of the worst mass shooting in modern US history. And Sarah Elbadri at the Downtown South business association explains how her organization is helping those affected long term.

Marco Rubio decided last month that he wants to hold onto his Senate seat afterall. Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Frank Torres talk about how Rubio’s run changes the equation for the other senate candidates, both the high profile contenders and some of those who aren’t so well known. And they discuss some of the high profile Congressional races and how the fallout from the Pulse shooting is filtering into state and national politics.

The Timucua White House is an unconventional concert and art venue in Orlando. Benoit Glazer began hosting concerts at his house in 2000, but he only got the permit he needed from the city this year. Glazer joins us to talk about the future of his White House.