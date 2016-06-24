© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Orlando, A Move Toward A Permanent Pulse Memorial

By Amy Green
Published June 24, 2016 at 12:40 PM EDT
Orlando City Soccer supporters brought banners to the vigil. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Orlando City Soccer supporters brought banners to the vigil. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

A community-based committee will oversee the process of establishing a permanent Pulse memorial.

Memorial items in the meantime will be gathered from Lake Eola Park and preserved at the Orange County Regional History Center.

Temporary memorials have sprung up across the city since the June 12 Pulse mass shooting, the worst in modern American history.

The memorials have appeared at Lake Eola Park, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Regional Medical Center and City Hall.

Other items will be moved to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, to make way for July Fourth fireworks.

Flowers will be collected and turned into soil that will be used in gardens throughout the city.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulsePulse shootingPulse Shootingpulse memorial
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details