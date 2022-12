Dr. Joshua Corsa wears tennis shoes stained with the blood of the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting. In this video, he reads his Facebook post that explains why.

[video width="700" height="500" mp4="http://s3.amazonaws.com/wmfeimages/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/20161006/Corsa-fb-post-sm.mp4" autoplay="true"][/video]

Hear more of the interview reporter Abe Aboraya did with Dr. Corsa here.