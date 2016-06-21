© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Photo gallery: Pulse Nightclub Shooting

By Jenny Babcock
Published June 21, 2016 at 6:22 AM EDT
Here's a collection of the WMFE news team's images of the Pulse Nightclub shooting and aftermath.

We will continue to update this collection. More coverage of the shooting is at wmfe.org.

Photos by Renata Sago, Catherine Welch, Amy Green, Brendan Byrne, Abe Aboraya, Jenny Babcock, Patrick Dalton, Matthew Peddie, Crystal Chavez

Central Florida NewsPulse Shooting
