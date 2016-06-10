Gov. Rick Scott: Calls To Investigate Bondi Are Partisan Politics

Gov. Rick Scott says calls for a probe into Donald Trump’s campaign donation to Attorney General Pam Bondi are just partisan politics.

The Trump Foundation donated $25,000 as Bondi’s office looked into complaints about Trump University.

A Massachusetts trial attorney has filed a complaint against Bondi, and State Sen. Dwight Bullard, a Miami Democrat, requested a probe by the Justice Department.

The governor said he will not call for an independent investigation.

“I think this is clearly just a partisan political charge. But my experience with the attorney general is that I’ve had a good experience with her,” said Scott. “But I don’t know all the details, but I think you probably ought to get with the Trump campaign.”

The governor’s spokeswoman says the state’s ethics commission is looking into the matter.

The Associated Press reports that Bondi solicited the donation personally in 2013. Emails show that during the same time her office was reviewing allegations made by New York.