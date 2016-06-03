StoryCorps Collecting Stories Of Foster Care In Central Florida

To recognize Foster Care Awareness Month, FosterMore and NPR’s StoryCorps have joined forces in a national effort to collect stories from those touched by foster care.

Some of the partners are Disney and Community Based Care of Central Florida. The goal here for central Florida is to collect 1,000 stories and encourage Floridians to get involved in foster care.

Community Based Care’s Gerry Glynn said there are 20,000 foster children in Florida.

“We hope to get more people to understand the stories of these children,” said Glynn. “The unfortunate reality is that many people still think that children are in foster care because they’ve done something wrong. Children are in foster care because they are a victim.”

Stories have already been collected and the process will continue through November, which is National Adoption Month.

Share your story by downloading the StoryCorps app.