NRA To Florida: Hold Another Bear Hunt And Extend It

The National Rifle Association and Unified Sportsmen of Florida are urging the state’s wildlife authorities to not only hold another bear hunt, but to expand it. This comes as two central Florida counties say they don’t want the hunt in their backyards.

In a letter to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer expressed concerns that a growing bear population threatens residents, their pets and their property.

She said state numbers show 240 bears have been killed by cars and calls these accidents a risk to public safety.

“It’s time to acknowledge the risks to public safety from vehicle crashes involving bears and the economic cost of subsequent injury and damage to passengers and vehicles caused by these crashes,” said Hammer. “Bear-proof garbage can programs will do nothing to keep bears off the roads and highways.”

The October bear hunt was called off after two days. And the NRA urged Fish and Wildlife to extend it.

Volusia and Seminole Counties don’t want any part of another bear hunt.

Opponents against last year’s hunt argued that the black bear was just taken off the state’s threatened list.

Fish and Wildlife is expected to mull over plans for another bear hunt at a June 22nd meeting.