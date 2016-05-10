Fishkind Conversations: Why Floridians Don't Feel The Recovery

We’ve heard from 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind that both the U.S. economy and Florida’s look good…on paper. But many people still think the economy is on the wrong track because they’re not feeling the recovery.

Fishkind says there are several factors contributing to this disconnect between economic growth and public perception. One is that the rate of growth has been slow, and another is that wages have stagnated. But also, he says, the recovery has been uneven.

Hank's Highlights:

