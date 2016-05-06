Intersection: Trump & Florida, Rick Scott Vs. Jerry Brown, Puerto Rico, & Panthers

Donald Trump’s the last man standing in the GOP primary. Rick Scott’s endorsed Trump and so has the chair of the Florida GOP. Will other Republican party faithful in the Sunshine State follow the Governor’s lead and back the Donald?

Puerto Rico defaults on a debt payment. In the meantime, Puerto Ricans continue to depart the debt-stricken island and relocate to Central Florida. Can pressure from Orlando’s growing Puerto Rican community sway lawmakers to help the island?

Florida’s on pace to break a record...but it’s nothing to be proud of. Panther deaths are on track to surpass last year's record total. Most of panther deaths occur when the big cats are hit by cars. Can the ever-growing human population find a way to live alongside the panthers?

And the DeBary City Council really wants its mayor gone. But what’s Clint Johnson done to deserve the attempted ouster?

Maria Padilla from orlandolatino.org, Frank Torres from the Orlando Political Observer, and Trimmel Gomes, host of the Rotunda weigh in for the Friday news round table.