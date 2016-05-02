DeBary Looks At Ousting Mayor Clint Johnson

The DeBary City Council is looking at possibly ousting the mayor. The first step may come at a meeting Wednesday, when the city council will consider holding a public meeting on June 1st to decide whether to remove the mayor.

The city says it has records of Mayor Clint Johnson giving orders to city employees. And that, the city says, violates a part of DeBary’s charter.

The inquiry centers around an email about a public records request, and a text sent to the city manager. In the text, Johnson urges the city manager to cancel a meeting where the city council eventually decided to sue him.

DeBary is suing Johnson over unfilled public records requests. City leaders have also filed an ethics complaint.

Johnson insists that he has turned in all of the requested documents and has nothing left to turn in.

You can hear Johnson's exclusive interview on WMFE's Intersection here.