Petition Seeks Access For Dogs At Brevard Beaches

Dog lovers are circulating a petition to allow dogs on Brevard’s beaches. The petition calls for dogs on-leash during the less busy beach hours before 9 am. and after 5 p.m.

Renee Hurley says it’s getting expensive to drive her fur baby to Brevard County’s only dog-friendly beach at Canova Beach Park.

Hurley started the online petition and said she thinks dog owners will self-enforce clean-up after pets.

“Like with any other initiative and any other group of people you have your irresponsible dog owners just like you have your irresponsible parents that leave their babies’ dirty diapers on the beach, the irresponsible smokers that leave their butts on the beach, you’re going to have that and I’m thinking that the responsible owners like myself if we see it, if we’re given this privilege, we’re going to correct and educate the irresponsible owner,” said Hurley.

Petition supporters say dog-friendly beaches would also be attractive to tourists traveling with their pets.

Last year county commissioners narrowly voted against a dog beach from 16th Street south of Cocoa down to Patrick Airforce Base. In that request, District 2 Commissioner Jim Barfield cited concerns including parking, and possible negative impacts to the environment and beach front property values.

More than 5,200 people have signed the change.org petition.