Why DeBary Is Quizzing Its Cuba-bound Mayor About Public Records

The DeBary City Council will consider Wednesday night what to do about public records requests left unanswered. DeBary’s city manager and attorney are urging Mayor Clint Johnson to submit a number of missing items to fulfill the request.

Johnson is the central Florida mayor planning to travel from Cuba to Florida on a makeshift raft.

In a memo dated April 1st to the DeBary City Council, the city manager and attorney say they’ve been trying to get all of the correspondence sent to a community feedback program called “The Mayor’s Mailbox” and information for anyone paid to manage the mailbox.

They also want financial information about a “State of the City Address” flier the mayor sent out that included advertising, some of it reportedly paid for in cash.

The public records request also seeks information about a bicycle tour Johnson took across Florida. Johnson wore a vest advertising himself as the mayor of DeBary during the tour, and took charitable contributions. They want information about those donations.

They also want copies of anything posted online related to city business.

Neither Johnson nor DeBary’s city manager returned calls to say whether any of the information has been turned in since the memo was sent out.

Editor's Note: This story was edited to show the memo was dated April 1st.