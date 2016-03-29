© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard County Decides Not To Ask For Emergency Declaration Over Lagoon

By Crystal Chavez
Published March 29, 2016 at 12:08 PM EDT
Photo by Ted Matthews
Photo by Ted Matthews

Brevard County Commissioners voted Tuesday not to request an emergency declaration from the governor for the Indian River Lagoon.

Commissioners instead voted unanimously to ask the state for several things to help the lagoon plagued by a massive kill of marine life including:

-funding for muck removal

-the expediting of permits needed for cleanup

-requiring inspections of septic tanks during home sales

Brandon Burdine was one of many residents who spoke passionately about saving the lagoon. He said he’s been fishing as long as he can remember.

“I don’t want the lagoon to survive, I want it to flourish and live and see it the way I saw it as a kid. This is the longest time that I’ve never been able to see the bottom of the river ever since I can remember and it’s unacceptable, it really is, it hurts,” he said.

Many residents said more public education is needed about the pollution associated with fertilizers and septic tanks.

Commissioners also passed a resolution put forth by Commissioner Trudie Infantini that makes the lagoon one of the county’s top priorities.

Central Florida News indian river lagoon Brevard County
Crystal Chavez
