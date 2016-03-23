North Florida Mom Could Face Charge After 4-Year-Old Son Shoots Her

The state is deciding whether to charge a north Florida mom shot by her 4-year-old son earlier this month.

During a road trip, 31-year-old Jamie Gilt’s loaded handgun slid from under her driver’s seat into the back seat where the 4-year-old was sitting in a booster seat.

Gilt could be charged with a misdemeanor under a Florida law that prohibits a firearm owner from having a loaded gun near a child.

Gilt was recently released from the hospital where she suffered serious wounds from being shot in her lower abdomen. Her son is with family while Department of Children & Families investigates the case.

Before the accident, Gilt was a vocal gun rights advocate.

Media reports say she posted on social media that she had taught her son how to use a gun.