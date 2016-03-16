© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Sanford Police Gather With Local Pastors, Community To Talk Gun Violence

By Amy Green
Published March 16, 2016 at 11:46 AM EDT
The Sanford Police Department and local pastors are inviting the community to join them Wednesday for a conversation about violent crime.

Sanford Police Department spokeswoman Bianca Gillett says the community has experienced too many homicides since February 2013.

"We've had 12 homicides, and 10 of those 12 homicides were due to gun violence. And so we know that it is something that needs to be addressed."

Two children in recent weeks were victims in accidental shootings. A 6-year-old died after finding an unsecured gun under a couch and firing it into her shoulder.

The meeting takes place at the Second Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It starts at 7 p.m.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
