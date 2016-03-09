Bernie Sanders Stumping Across Florida Ahead Of Primary

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will campaign in Kissimmee Thursday. It is part of a swing he’s making through the Sunshine state.

Sanders will start his day at the University of Florida, then head down to Kissimmee at lunchtime before zipping across the I-4 Corridor to Tampa for an afternoon rally.

The latest Quinnipiac poll of Florida democrats show Hillary Clinton leading Sanders 62 – 32 percent.

UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett said even though he’s down in the polls, Sanders’ victory in Michigan should inspire him to go for it in Florida.

“Well, I think he will do very well with young, democratic voters in Florida,” said Jewett. “Some of the pre-election polls that I have seen that have broken down the demographics suggest that he will pull heavily from younger voters.”

Sanders fans will be feeling the Bern in Kissimmee at the Osceola Heritage Park, the rally starts at 12:00pm.