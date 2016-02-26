Central Florida Group Gives Homeless Their Names Back

The homeless in Osceola County will be helped Friday in getting identification. IDignity Osceola will see about 70 homeless residents, helping them get personal identification such as a driver’s license or social security card.

The event is being organized by Community Hope Center, which primarily helps those living in motels and hotels in Osceola County.

“The goal is for every person walking in the door that we begin their journey to receiving back their name,” said Mary Downey, executive director of the Community Hope Center. “Getting back to knowing who they are, and being able to prove that for all the places they go so they can apply for jobs, or they can rent a home, or they can be able to partake in different social services that are available in the community where you have to prove your identity.”

A similar event is being held Friday in Volusia County.

IDignity started in Orlando back in 2008, and has helped more than 14,000 homeless get identification.