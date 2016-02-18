Astronaut Application Deadline Nears

Time is running out for a job that’s out of this world.

Thursday is the last day to submit an application to become a NASA astronaut.

To be considered, applicants need a degree in science, engineering or educations... along with three years experience or at least one-thousand hours of flight time.

Chris Hatfield is a science educator and applied for the job.

"I decided why not, why not try to give this dream a chance and see if I can, I can be one of the few who’s been able to fly in space," said Hatfield.

NASA has accepted applications online since December. Finalist will be announce in 2017.