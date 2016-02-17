© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Melbourne Beach Powerball Winners Claim Their Prize

By Amy Green
Published February 17, 2016 at 10:55 AM EST
Photo courtesy Florida Lottery
A Melbourne Beach manufacturing engineer and homemaker are Florida's winners of last month's $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot, the largest ever.

They came forward Wednesday to claim their prize.

David Kaltschmidt and Maureen Smith chose a single payment, $327 million.

Smith says she and her husband haven't decided what to do with all of the money.

"Of course we're going to take care of family, and we have a lot to think about. It's very stressful. It's new, and really don't know. We have to think about it."

Kaltschmidt planned to retire from his 34-year job at Northrop Grumman and buy a new truck. Smith wanted a massage.

The couple had bought one ticket and played the same numbers for years. They will share in the Powerball prize with winners from California and Tennessee.

