Fishkind Conversations: Would Gov. Scott's Tax Cuts Bring New Jobs To Florida?

The Florida Legislature has to pass a budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year by the end of the session on March 1st. So far, though, there’s little agreement between the House and Senate on Governor Rick Scott’s proposal to cut taxes by $1 billion. The cuts would mostly affect businesses. Scott's plan would also set aside $250 million for incentives to attract new businesses to the state.

The theory is that lower taxes will stimulate job growth. But 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the evidence does not bear out a direct relationship between cutting taxes and bringing in jobs.