© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Would Gov. Scott's Tax Cuts Bring New Jobs To Florida?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published February 9, 2016 at 8:16 AM EST
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

The Florida Legislature has to pass a budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year by the end of the session on March 1st. So far, though, there’s little agreement between the House and Senate on Governor Rick Scott’s proposal to cut taxes by $1 billion. The cuts would mostly affect businesses. Scott's plan would also set aside $250 million for incentives to attract new businesses to the state.

The theory is that lower taxes will stimulate job growth. But 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says the evidence does not bear out a direct relationship between cutting taxes and bringing in jobs.

Tags
fishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details