Tourism Officials Want To Remind You Cocoa Beach Is #StillCool

By Crystal Chavez
Published January 21, 2016 at 11:46 AM EST
Photo by Crystal Chavez.

Brevard County is using the lure of nostalgia to try to increase tourism to its beaches. People are going to be asked to share old vacation photos with certain hashtags such as #CocoaBeach #stillcool.

Eric Garvey, executive director of Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism, says many people have memories of family beach time especially at Cocoa Beach.

“It has a pretty widely known brand and mainly from decades ago when it was a hot spot related to the space race and all the space industry and also is pretty well known as the birthplace of Ron Jon Surf Shop,” said Garvey.

The tourism office has partnered with Facebook and Instagram for this campaign. They’re also going to do YouTube video ads and some good old fashioned billboards.

Brevard County is spending $3.8 million on this campaign this year with $1 million of it to be spent in the spring.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace CoastTourismCocoa Beach
