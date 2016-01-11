Orlando Mayor & Three Commissioners Sworn Into Office

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has been sworn in for his fourth full term, and he is now on his way to becoming the city’s longest-serving mayor.

Dyer said his major initiatives include housing the homeless, the Creative Village and extending SunRail.

Dyer’s in Tallahassee Tuesday morning attending the governor’s State of the State address. He said he’ll ask the governor about funding for a downtown UCF campus.

“I’ve been asked by the governor, as a number of other mayors have, to come be in the audience so he can elaborate on the cooperation we have had between the state and local governments,” said Dyer.

Commissioners Tony Ortiz, Sam Ing and Patty Sheehan were also sworn into office. Sheehan is the city council’s longest-serving incumbent.