Forecasters Eye Possible January Subtropical Storm

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published January 8, 2016 at 7:59 AM EST
National Weather Service graphic

Forecasters are keeping an eye on a weather oddity far off of Central Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The National Weather Service says a low pressure system that was centered about 425 miles west-southwest of Bermuda Friday morning is packing gale-force winds, and has a ten percent chance to develop into a subtropical storm.

NWS meteorologist John Pendergrast said the possibility of a January storm is a novelty. “It’s very rare in the Atlantic Ocean to have a named system,” he said. “If it were to happen, it would be the third time that a system has become a named system during this time of year.”

Pendergrast said if a storm does develop, it will not affect land.

However, the low pressure system is teaming up with the El Nino weather pattern to create strong rip currents in Brevard and Volusia counties.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
