Forecasters Eye Possible January Subtropical Storm

Forecasters are keeping an eye on a weather oddity far off of Central Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The National Weather Service says a low pressure system that was centered about 425 miles west-southwest of Bermuda Friday morning is packing gale-force winds, and has a ten percent chance to develop into a subtropical storm.

NWS meteorologist John Pendergrast said the possibility of a January storm is a novelty. “It’s very rare in the Atlantic Ocean to have a named system,” he said. “If it were to happen, it would be the third time that a system has become a named system during this time of year.”

Pendergrast said if a storm does develop, it will not affect land.

However, the low pressure system is teaming up with the El Nino weather pattern to create strong rip currents in Brevard and Volusia counties.