Environmentalists Target Excess Phosphorus With $10 Million Prize

By Amy Green
Published December 24, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
Photo courtesy St. Johns Riverkeeper
Environmentalists are taking aim at excess phosphorus in Florida waterways and beyond.

The Everglades Foundation is offering $10 million dollars for a cost-effective way of removing the damaging nutrient from freshwater bodies.

The foundation will launch the multi-year, international competition in 2016.

Spokeswoman Maria Garcia says the foundation was moved to action by water releases from Lake Okeechobee that sent polluted water to coastal estuaries.

"That kind of inundated these freshwater estuaries with phosphorus pollution, which then in turn spawned toxic algae blooms, which aside from being smelly are incredibly damaging to the environment and the economy."

Similar blooms in Lake Erie left Toledo without water in 2014, shutting down the city. Phosphorus is common in fertilizers and organic wastes. In large amounts it damages water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency describes nutrient pollution as among the nation's most challenging and costly environmental problems.

Central Florida NewsEnvironmentphosphoruseverglades foundation
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
