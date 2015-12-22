Intersection: Political Year In Review

It’s been a rough and tumble year in politics- in a crowded GOP presidential field that includes Florida candidates Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio- front runner Donald Trump has defied convention and surged ahead of his rivals. Where does his campaign go from here? Meanwhile the Democratic primary has narrowed down to three- but can Bernie Sanders or Martin O’Malley upset the Hillary Clinton campaign? 90.7 analysts Dick Batchelor and Lou Frey talk about presidential politics.

Then- Florida lawmakers tried- unsuccessfully- to draw new congressional and state senate district maps… before the courts stepped in. Former lawmaker Paula Dockery looks back at the year in redistricting and how lawmakers might try to avoid some of those problems next time around

And Marco Rubio’s run for president leaves a vacancy at the Senate level. But how much attention are voters paying to the Senate primary? Frank Torres and Ana Cruz take a look at the race to be the next Florida senator.