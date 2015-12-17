© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Disney, SeaWorld And Universal Start Metal Detector Checks

By Crystal Chavez
Published December 17, 2015 at 7:23 AM EST
walt_disney_world_resort_entrance

Starting Thursday morning visitors to the happiest place on earth—Walt Disney World–have to go through metal detectors. SeaWorld and Universal now have them as well. This comes on the heels of recent terror attacks in Paris and California.

In a statement, Disney says it has increased law enforcement and dog patrols. Guests are also being randomly picked for metal detector screening. The theme park is no longer selling toy guns at its parks. People 14 years old and older can no longer wear costumes to Disney.

Disney said it’s adding these measures given the current state of heightened awareness.

SeaWorld and Universal have followed suit, also adding metal detectors. Universal says this is a test and that it’s studying the best security practices for today’s world.

