Coast Guard Searching For Missing Shipping Containers Off Brevard County

The Coast Guard is warning boaters off Brevard County to watch out for missing shipping containers. Aircraft are searching for up to 25 containers that fell off a barge heading to Puerto Rico Sunday from the Jacksonville area. Crews are offloading all of the remaining containers to see exactly what’s missing.

Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss said it’s believed one of the missing containers was carrying marine grade batteries.

“They’re self-contained, they shouldn’t pose any sort of environmental hazard but anybody familiar with marine batteries or car batteries, they do contain battery acid. They are corrosive and they can cause damage to the skin,” said Doss.

He asks people not to touch anything they find and to contact the Coast Guard immediately. Doss said the Guard also got a report Tuesday of cans of coffee washing up along the Indialantic which could have been from one of the containers—but that hasn’t been confirmed.