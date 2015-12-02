Orange County Passes Anti-Trafficking Ordinance

Next year strip clubs and massage parlors in Orange County will have to post signs giving the national human trafficking hotline. County commissioners passed the ordinance Tuesday.

Commissioner Victoria Siplin would like to see it expand to address more than sex trafficking.“There’s also different types of trafficking, maybe you might have people who are working in the back of kitchens in restaurants,” said Siplin.

She said county attorneys are looking into whether the ordinance, which piggybacks off of a state law, can be expanded to address labor trafficking.

The ordinance takes effect February first. The signs will be in English, Spanish and Creole.

Florida ranks third in the number of calls to the national human trafficking hotline.