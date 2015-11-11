Aviation Maintenance Program Coming To Melbourne

An aviation maintenance technician certification program is coming to Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.

Students will prep to take a Federal Aviation Administration exam that certifies them to work on aircraft parts – earning an average of around $55,000 a year.

Eastern Florida State Colleges’ John Glisch says with the Melbourne Airport growing, airlines will need more qualified technicians.

“This program is going to serve as a pipeline to provide those workers to companies like Embry Air and AAR and other that are fueling this expansion,” says Glisch. “It’s going to really create great career opportunities. And we think, and so does the airport, it’s going to provide some additional momentum for both the space coast and Central Florida economies and a great example of how we here at East Coast are partnering with local business.”

The program costs around $15,000.

Classes will take place at the college’s new aviation center at Melbourne International Airport. The 21-month program starts in January.