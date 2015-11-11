© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Aviation Maintenance Program Coming To Melbourne

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 11, 2015 at 1:34 AM EST
Classes take place at Eastern Florida State Colleges’ new aviation center at Melbourne International Airport.
An aviation maintenance technician certification program is coming to Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne.

Students will prep to take a Federal Aviation Administration exam that certifies them to work on aircraft parts – earning an average of around $55,000 a year.

Eastern Florida State Colleges’ John Glisch says with the Melbourne Airport growing, airlines will need more qualified technicians.

“This program is going to serve as a pipeline to provide those workers to companies like Embry Air and AAR and other that are fueling this expansion,” says Glisch. “It’s going to really create great career opportunities. And we think, and so does the airport, it’s going to provide some additional momentum for both the space coast and Central Florida economies and a great example of how we here at East Coast are partnering with local business.”

The program costs around $15,000.

Classes will take place at the college’s new aviation center at Melbourne International Airport. The 21-month program starts in January.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
