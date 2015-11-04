Ocala Pantry Low On Food

The food pantry in Ocala is in need of donations to stock its shelves. CEO of Interfaith Emergency Services Karla Grimsley says the need is higher this year because record breaking heat has been driving up utility bills.

“A lot of these are working poor. They’re just having trouble making ends meet and just having a few groceries can help them get through a crunch,” said Grimsley.

Grimsley said the Ocala pantry serves about 400 families a week. They’re collecting fruits and vegetables but more so canned food, peanut butter, cereal and other non perishables.

They’re also stocking up on turkeys to give to families in time for Thanksgiving.