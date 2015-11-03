Intersection: Sports In The City Beautiful

As UCF football coach George O'Leary bows out, we look back at his career with the Knights.

The Orlando City Lions didn't make the playoffs — but soccer fans still have a lot to cheer about with a women's pro team starting in Orlando — and a new stadium under construction.

And Orlando Magic fans are hoping the new coach will breathe new life into the franchise. Intersection dives into Sports in the City Beautiful.

George O’Leary is the second most winning coach in the history of the University of Central Florida’s football program. But he didn’t leave UCF the way he would have wanted. O’Leary stepped down abruptly last month- after a string of losses.

"The one thing that I looked at is I didn’t want to be a lame duck coach for the last four games - i would never put up with that," said O'Leary.

"That was really the deciding factor why I decided to take the high road and move on, let the team search for a coach."

As UCF football moves into the post O’Leary era- 90.7’s Brendan Byrne takes a look at his legacy.

Then- Orlando City Soccer founder Phil Rawlins is doing everything he can to make Orlando the soccer capital of the South. His club is building a new stadium- and adding new teams.

The Lion’s first outing in the Major League Soccer may have ended short of the playoffs… but next season Central Florida soccer fans can look forward to three professional teams- with the addition of the national womens soccer league team - the Orlando Pride- and a US league expansion team kicking off in Melbourne.

Staff writer for the Mane Land, Andrew Harrison, looks back at the Lions first MLS season, and talks about what's ahead for soccer in Orlando.

And- Orlando Magic fans have seen superstars like Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard come and go. But for several seasons now the team has been rebuilding. Can a new coach breathe new life into this young team? Do they need a superstar to rally around?

Cody Taylor, who writes for Basketball Insiders, joins Intersection to discuss the Magic.