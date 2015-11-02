© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

International Space Station Celebrates 15 Years Of Human Spaceflight

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 2, 2015 at 10:56 AM EST
international_space_station_after_undocking_of_sts-132-2

The International Space Station celebrates 15 years of hosting astronauts.

In 2000, the ISS received its first tenants – including NASA Astronaut William Shepard.

Since then, the orbiting has allowed astronauts to perform experiments in micro-gravity not possible on the ground.

Speaking from the Station, Astronaut Scott Kelly says working on the I-S-S helps NASA plan for missions to asteroids and Mars.

"What we’ve learned from this space station that is very important to our future exploration beyond our local environment here, beyond low earth orbit," says Kelly.

The space station began as a modest two capsules – one from the US, the other from Russia – docked in orbit. Now, the station is nearly the size of a football field, with modules from Japanese, European, and Canadian space agencies.

Tags
Central Florida NewsISSSpacekelly
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details