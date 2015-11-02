© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bush Brings “Jeb Can Fix It” Tour To Orlando

By Catherine Welch
Published November 2, 2015 at 10:46 AM EST
jeb-at-ceco_cropped

Jeb Bush brought his presidential campaign to Orlando Monday. The “Jeb Can Fix It” tour stopped at a school for children with special needs.

Lagging in the polls and with lackluster debate reviews, the former Florida governor’s working the message that he’s a problem solver. He used this stop to highlight his work as governor to boost special needs programs for children.

As Bush’s poll numbers are falling, Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s are rising. Bush said Rubio is not a source of frustration.

“He’s a great guy, he’s a good friend, he’s a gifted politician,” said Bush. “I just have the leadership skills to solve these problems. We have a little disagreement on that.”

Bush addressed concerns over the CNBC debate, saying debate hosts should keep to the rules they set. And he fully endorses a debate on Spanish-language television network Telemundo.

Tags
Central Florida NewsMarco RubioJeb Bushpresidential campaign
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details