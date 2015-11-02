Bush Brings “Jeb Can Fix It” Tour To Orlando

Jeb Bush brought his presidential campaign to Orlando Monday. The “Jeb Can Fix It” tour stopped at a school for children with special needs.

Lagging in the polls and with lackluster debate reviews, the former Florida governor’s working the message that he’s a problem solver. He used this stop to highlight his work as governor to boost special needs programs for children.

As Bush’s poll numbers are falling, Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s are rising. Bush said Rubio is not a source of frustration.

“He’s a great guy, he’s a good friend, he’s a gifted politician,” said Bush. “I just have the leadership skills to solve these problems. We have a little disagreement on that.”

Bush addressed concerns over the CNBC debate, saying debate hosts should keep to the rules they set. And he fully endorses a debate on Spanish-language television network Telemundo.