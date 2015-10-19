© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
SpaceX Returns To Flight In December

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 19, 2015 at 11:09 AM EDT
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket during a test for a previous mission
SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket again in mid-December.

It’s the first launch by the private space company since an explosion in June.

SpaceX will launch 11 satellites for telecommunications company OrbComm when it returns to service.

Back in June, about 2 minutes after lift-off, a failed strut in the Falcon 9 upper stage cause the rocket to explode. It was carrying a Dragon capsule packed with supplies for the International Space Station.

The OrbComm satellites are heading to a lower orbit – so the upper stage isn’t required. But the company will test the upper stage after those satellites are deployed.

They’ll also try and land a booster on an unmanned ocean platform. Two previous attempts were unsuccessful

