WMFE - SERIES "PREGNANT AND POOR"

By Catherine Welch
Published October 5, 2015 at 11:51 AM EDT

The Florida Department of Health has been steadily getting out of prenatal care. Over the past few years, the state has cut local health department budgets drastically, forcing them to get rid of the service.

Health reporter Abe Aboraya created a spreadsheet of where not only prenatal care was cut, but where there were few to no doctors treating women who are pregnant and poor. He traveled the state to get their stories, and look at what local officials were doing - or not doing - to provide health care to these women.

 

 

 

Central Florida News
Catherine Welch
