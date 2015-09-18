© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Campaign To Stop Florida Bear Hunt Gets Court Hearing

By Amy Green
Published September 18, 2015 at 11:04 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

A Circuit Court judge has agreed to consider whether to stop Florida's first bear hunt in two decades.

The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1, weeks before the week-long hunt of the animal that was removed from the threatened list in 2012.

Leon County Circuit Court Judge George Reynolds scheduled the two-hour hearing.

Speak Up Wekiva is calling for an injunction stopping the hunt while it pursues litigation. Chuck O'Neal is director of Speak Up Wekiva and a co-plaintiff on the suit.

"You add to that mix a projected 4,000-plus hunters in a state that does not have a great amount of rural and woodlands for the bears to hide, and this is really a recipe for disaster."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission approved the hunt earlier this year in response to a growing number of complaints about bears in neighborhoods.

The state agency says hunt rules will limit the number of kills to 320, but O'Neal and Speak Up Wekiva dispute that, saying an unlimited number of bears could be killed in the first two days. The hunt is scheduled for Oct. 24.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionbear huntEnvironmentspeak up wekiva
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details