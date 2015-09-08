Florida Tops Nation In Bicycle Deaths

New research out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts Florida at the top of the list for bicycle deaths. Every state saw the number of deaths drop between 2008 and 2012, but Florida had the smallest decline while also having the highest mortality rate for bicyclists.

Nationwide, the study finds the death rate for kids is down, but it’s up for middle-aged cyclists. Jason Vargo, the principal author, said that could be related to how adults use their bikes. “We do know that adults are cycling to work more, so they’re using their bike to get to work more than they were in the past,” said Varga. “We know that children are using their bikes less to get to school.” And having more adults riding their bikes during the busy commute could be a factor.

A new report out of the Journal of the American Medical Association found hospital visits for bike injuries have doubled.

Florida Bicycle Deaths By Year

1975 - 50

1976 - 53

1977 - 60

1978 - 57

1979 - 75

1980 - 83

1981 - 87

1982 - 93

1983 - 74

1984 - 91

1985 - 78

1986 - 99

1987 - 67

1988 - 94

1989 - 77

1990 - 114

1991 - 101

1992 - 87

1993 - 103

1994 - 101

1995 - 129

1996 - 97

1997 - 107

1998 - 87

1999 - 108

2000 - 83

2001 - 126

2002 - 107

2003 - 100

2004 - 119

2005 - 123

2006 - 128

2007 - 119

2008 - 125

2009 - 107

2010 - 82

2011 - 125

2012 - 118

Source: Jason Vargo