Florida Tops Nation In Bicycle Deaths
New research out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts Florida at the top of the list for bicycle deaths. Every state saw the number of deaths drop between 2008 and 2012, but Florida had the smallest decline while also having the highest mortality rate for bicyclists.
Nationwide, the study finds the death rate for kids is down, but it’s up for middle-aged cyclists. Jason Vargo, the principal author, said that could be related to how adults use their bikes. “We do know that adults are cycling to work more, so they’re using their bike to get to work more than they were in the past,” said Varga. “We know that children are using their bikes less to get to school.” And having more adults riding their bikes during the busy commute could be a factor.
A new report out of the Journal of the American Medical Association found hospital visits for bike injuries have doubled.
Florida Bicycle Deaths By Year
1975 - 50
1976 - 53
1977 - 60
1978 - 57
1979 - 75
1980 - 83
1981 - 87
1982 - 93
1983 - 74
1984 - 91
1985 - 78
1986 - 99
1987 - 67
1988 - 94
1989 - 77
1990 - 114
1991 - 101
1992 - 87
1993 - 103
1994 - 101
1995 - 129
1996 - 97
1997 - 107
1998 - 87
1999 - 108
2000 - 83
2001 - 126
2002 - 107
2003 - 100
2004 - 119
2005 - 123
2006 - 128
2007 - 119
2008 - 125
2009 - 107
2010 - 82
2011 - 125
2012 - 118
Source: Jason Vargo